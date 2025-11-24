Meghan Markle latest cover reignites intense debate: ‘racism is crazy’

Meghan Markle seemed to have caused a massive buzz with her recent cover story in a reputed magazine, which had been a “culmination of a conversation” which began five years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been vocal about her views even before she exited the royal family, appeared on the December/January cover of Harper’s Bazaar for US.

The As Ever founder spoke about “pursuing a life and career that feel authentic to her” and how living as a royal has impacted her life today.

For the cover shoot, Meghan had gone bare-faced and opted for a chic style, garnering some mixed reviews which started a debate online.

Some users online believed that Meghan had copied actress Pamela Anderson, who has chosen to go bare-faced in her iconic 2023 cover for Vogue.

One X user made a brutal comment stating that the Duchess “looks 100% like the bully, fake, race baiting fraud that she is”. Someone in response said, “Meghan Markle showing the world she cannot pull off the 2025 Pamela Anderson look.”

“Is this supposed to be like the Pamela Anderson going makeup-free iconic moment?’ another user wrote. “This is not going to go well for Meghan, I’m afraid.”

One critic also accused Meghan for “cosplaying” other people and for having an indentity of her own. In one of the photos, Meghan is also seen channeling Princess Diana.

This is not the first time Meghan was compared to the Baywatch star. Her cooking show, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix also drew comparisons to Pamela’s Cooking With Love.

However, X user thebluestshade argued that the opinions surrounding the comparisons between the two women (one being white and the other being mixed) were biased and even racist.

“When famous white women go make-up free (let's say Pamela Anderson for example), it's empowering and goes against the sexist stereotypes but when Meghan does it, suddenly it should not be praised? Racism is crazy,” they lamented.

The conversation surrounding racism has been a sour topic especially after royals were seemingly accused by the Sussexes during their 2021 Oprah interview.