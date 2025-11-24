Prince William to uncover truth behind Diana's death: ‘not afraid'

Prince William to uncover truth behind Diana’s death: ‘no afraid’

Prince William, who has been taking a prominent role in the Firm, is not afraid to ruffle some feathers as he attempts to dig up some old bones.

The Prince of Wales, along with his estranged brother Prince Harry, held a close bond with his late mother, Princess Diana, who tragically died in 1997 Paris car crash. Although, before her death, Diana had made some harrowing claims about her life in the royal family during her infamous interview with Martin Bashir.

The untimely passing of his Diana had a massive impact on the young princes which has lasted to this day. It’s a wound that never healed and William is determined to find the truth behind the “betrayal” that drove his mother to the grave, according to royal biographer Andy Webb.

“I think, of late, William is really showing us that he’s somebody who knows his own mind,” the author told Hello!. “He’s not afraid and he knows right from wrong.”

Andy stressed that the future king is “determined to discover exactly what happened back in the day, as he doesn’t feel the official inquiry has provided sufficient answers”.

The biographer claimed that William is now referring to an “independent investigation 25 years later led by Lord Dyson into how the interview was obtained”

He added, “It’s an open wound, and [William] has people on the case to help discover exactly what happened.”

Before her death, Diana had gone through a very messy and public divorce with the then-Prince Charles. During her interview, the late Princess of Wales had shared her struggles with eating and the troubled relationship she had with the Firm.

The interview has caused Diana a lot of pain and William expressed his “indescribable sadness” four years ago after it was discovered that Bashir’s dishonesty “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from her final years”.