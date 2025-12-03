Meghan Markle ditches British royal family for a title?

Meghan Markle allegdly left the UK to prioritise her personal identity over her role as Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle's glamourous lifestyle in her alleged bid to win the 'American Princess title' led her to lose big after her marriage to the British royal.

Meghan allegdly left the UK to prioritise her personal identity over her role as Duchess of Sussex. She was accused of using her royal title for personal gain and violating her commitment to the monarchy.

However, the former actress's bombshell move has seemingly backfired, sparking widespread criticism from fans and critics alike, damaging her public image among Britons and Americans as well.

"I believe Meghan aspires to be the new American royalty," according to British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard.

The expert tried to reveal that the Duchess made failed attemp to earn a title of her choice that's why she said the British royal goddbye, adding: "I can’t believe the American people take this seriously."

In conversation with Fox News Digital, Chard said "Meghan seems to be living her best life as a fictional, boho-style princess and wannabe lifestyle guru."

She admits that her new holiday show may have delighted her loved ones, adding: "It makes many here in the UK uneasy that, at a time when friends, family and giving are most important, she’s highlighting her own estrangement [from the royal family]."

Why did Meghan ditch royal life and relocate to the US With Harry and children?

The Sussexes cited intense media intrusion and a lack of support from the palace as reason of their exit from the royal family after just less than two years of their marriage.

In 2020, they relocated to Montecito, where they earned $100 million deal with Netflix. Their five-part docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," detailed their struggles with royal life and offered an intimate look into their new life in the US.

Some experts argue Archi and Lilibet's mother still holds duchess title even as she pursues projects not tied to royal duties.

"This looks like a deliberate attempt to forge an American lifestyle ‘princess’ brand," according to Hilary Fordwich.

"Meghan does not live a life of service," Chard said.

The expert also shared his thoughts on the premiere of Meghan’s holiday special, which comes just days before Kate Middleton hosts her fifth annual "Together at Christmas" carol service on December 5 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Explaining why Meghan's holiday show can’t be compared to the British royal family’s work, Chard said: "Princess Catherine’s concert brings together 1,600 guests who have shown love and kindness within their communities. King Charles’ heartfelt Christmas broadcasts are messages of service and hope.

"Very different from Meghan’s holiday show."