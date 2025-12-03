 
Kate Middleton's surprising nod to key royal steals hearts

Princess Kate delights fans with meaningful gesture during German State visit

Geo News Digital Desk
December 03, 2025

Catherine, the future Queen, once again left royal fans impressed with her thoughtful fashion choice, proving that she is a key ally of King Charles' reign.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out today, December 3, to welcome the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife, former judge Elke Budenbender, to the UK.

For the important day, Princess Kate rewore her 2023 Christmas Day outfit. She styled the McQueen coat and Juliette Millinery fascinator, making a chic fashion statement.

However, royal fans were quick to highlight two hidden tributes in her outfit.

As per a fan page of the Waleses, Catherine honoured the royal guests and Germany's capital with "Berlin blue" colour attire.

On the other hand, Kate gave a nod to the late Queen, who donned a similar colour outfit during her visit to Berlin in 2015. 

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Princess Catherine fits in so well. She is just lovely."

"Just stunning and so much class, particularly love the hat," another social media user penned. 

Princess Kate, on many occasions, proved that she has been sincerely putting in efforts to represent the royal family at key events.

From her meaningful gestures to following royal protocols, the Princess of Wales aims to strengthen King Charles' reign. 

