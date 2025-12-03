Kensington Palace releases breathtaking video as William, Kate steal show

Kensington Palaces shared a delightful video as Prince William and Princess Kate stole the spotlight during German President's landmark State Visit.

The future king and queen were in high spirits as they performed their key role of welcoming the German couple from Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, Decmeber 3.

Princess Catherine showed of her elegance as dispayed sapphire and diamond brooch previously owned by Queen Victoria.

Along with the video, the palace wrote a heartwarming line in German for the royal guests: 'Willkommen President Steinmeier' ( Welcom President Steinmeier).

The mother-of-three dazzled in a blue coat designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, paired with a coordinating hat and her hair worn down and straight.

The Princess accessorised with earrings that once belonged to her mother-in-law Diana, along with a Prince of Wales Feathers brooch.

She performed a double curtsey upon arrival – one for the King and another for the Queen.

The royal geust were honured with a 41-gun royal salute. More than 800 personnel from royal forces supported the ceremonial elements of the visit, alongside 150 horses.

"It's so wonderful, your majesty, to see you again" Steinmeier greeted the British monarch.

He was all smiles and in good spirits as he sharing a hearty laugh with the King after his meaningful greetings to the 77-year-old.

The three-day visit will reinforce diplomatic bonds between the two nations.