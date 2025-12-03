Prince Harry outshines Meghan Markle in first Christmas special

Prince Harry steals Meghan Markle's first Christmas special

Meghan Markle delighted fans as she shared a video of her first Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the festive traditions, personal revelations in her new holiday special, premiered December 3 on Netflix, with Harry stealing the show with his surprise chemeo.

In the special, Harry makes a memorable appearance, greeting his wife with an on-camera kiss.

“You must have known I was coming,” he jokes. “Gumbo is one of my favorites — especially her mom’s. But before the fish goes in.”

Meghan laughs, noting that Doria always sets aside a special portion just for him. When Harry tastes Meghan’s spicier version, he exclaims: “I can feel it puncturing through the top of my head!” — before admitting: "I’m not so sure it’s as good as your mom’s, but it’s certainly close.”

The former Hollywood actress shared the moments from the special on her official Instagram, stating: "With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration is now playing on @netflix."

The Duchess offered fans the most personal window into her own family traditions with the special tha was filmed in 2024.

It includes a surprise on-camera appearance from the Duke. She also honoured her late dog Guy and a Christmas Eve gumbo recipe from her mom, Doria Ragland.

Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet don’t appear in the special, they’re clearly at the heart of it.

Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, last made a fleeting cameo in the Season 1 finale, doesn’t appear in the holiday special.