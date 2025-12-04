Meghan Markle gives tension to Palace with latest Prince Harry news

Meghan Markle drops surprise Prince Harry update amid major royal visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle risked the ire of the royal family once again as they picked an interesting timing for a major announcement.

Amid the ongoing feud between the Sussexes and the royals, timing had been one of the key factors that has aggravated things between the two sides.

Harry and Meghan have been accused of deliberately timing their updates and news drops that coincide with royal calendar.

Even though, there had been talks about a possible reconciliation between the two, especially after Prince Harry and King Charles’s meeting in September, it raises some concerns about the status of the resolution.

The Duke of Sussex will make a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The news came through social media as the show’s official page shared a hilarious reel of Harry and Stephen lip-syncing to a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite.

Meghan shared the clip on her Instagram Stories after some updates of her own holiday special Netflix release of With Love, Meghan.

This will be Harry’s second appearance at the Late Show after he came on in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare.

It is unclear what Harry will be promoting this time around, understandably making the royal aides in the Palace sweat at the prospect.

Things did not go well for Harry when he had released his memoir in which he shared insight into his royal life – he had also badmouthed his stepmother Queen Camilla and narrated the troubles relations he had with his father and a shocking physical altercation with his brother Prince William.

Spare was also reportedly the reason Harry and Meghan were evicted from their Frogmore Cottage. Moreover, the 2021 Oprah interview still haunts the royals for the claims of racism and the poor treatment after their exit.