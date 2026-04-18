Ice Spice slapped at McDonald’s by fan: Here’s what actually happened

American rapper Ice Spice got involved in a physical altercation at McDonald’s when a female fan approached her table and slapped her.

The incident reported by TMZ took place on Wednesday, April 15, when the 26-year-old was enjoying a meal with a friend.

The female fan approached their booth and tried to squeeze in next to the rapper’s companion.

When both of them asked her to leave, she became frustrated and hit Ice Spice.

The fight began inside the restaurant but quickly moved outside, where more video footage reveals the aggressor delivering a second punch. Both women fell to the ground during the brawl on the street.

Bradford Cohen, legal counsel for Ice Spice, issued a statement referring to the attack as an "unprovoked attack" that was reported to the LAPD.

Cohen clarified: “We will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security.”

The attacker is identified as Vayah, who told a different story. She said that Ice Spice behaved rudely and called her a “bit*h” when she tried to show her "some love.”

The video of the incident revealed that the rapper picked up the fan’s phone and threw it out of the restaurant.

For now, nobody has been arrested by the LAPD.