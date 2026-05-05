'American Idol' S24 Top 3 contestants revealed with finale just one week away

American Idol is down to just three contestants after Monday's surprise-filled episode of Season 24.

The grand finale is now just a week away, when America votes for the next American Idol.

The show sent two more singers home, revealing Top 3 singers of American Idol on Monday night, May 4, 2026.

On the Monday (May 4) episode, Paula Abdul appeared as a guest judge and Randy Jackson as a guest mentor.

The episode also featured five stars from season five, including Elliot Yamin, Kellie Pickler, Paris Bennett, Bucky Covington, and winner Taylor Hicks.

Let’s get a sneak peek ahead of the buzzing finale.

'American Idol' S24 Top 3 contestants revealed with finale just one week away

Who made it to the Top 3 of ‘American Idol’ S24?

Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper, a mom of three young boys, who sent shock waves with her humming song String Cheese, during her emotional audition.

The song has also topped the chart on iTunes in the children's music category, while on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales chart, it ranked No. 14.

With her spot in the Top 3, the Missouri native is set to surprise the judges once again.

Harper has performed on 'Idol' with A Broken Wing; Jo Dee Messina’s Heads Carolina, Tails California; Taylor Swift’s Mean’ Fleetwood Mac’s Landslide; and At the Cross (Love Ran Red).

Keyla Richardson

The 29-year-old Florida music teacher has been the storyline on American Idol.

Richardon on her audition, picked Pick’s Glitter In the Air and judges can’t stop buzzing over her performance.

Idol judges even went on air saying Richardson needs to avoid revealing her vocal peak too early.

“You have a voice that will make people stop in their tracks,” emotional Bryan told her.

“I can’t believe you’re 29 and you hadn’t been in our lives yet. Thank you.”

Richardson has earned her spot in the Top 3 on Monday night with a dazzling performance of Ike and Tina Turner’s River Deep—Mountain High.

Jordan McCullough

Jordan McCullough, who is not naive to reality song competitions.

The 27-year-old hails from Murfreesboro, Tennessee and has also auditioned for The Voice back in 2019, when his performance didn’t earn a single chair turn.

Now after several years, McCullough went into the competition by performing CeCe Winans’ Goodness of God, and impressed all three judges with a standing ovation.

McCullough has earned his spot in the Top 3 with a stunning performance of Leona Lewis’ Footprints in the Sand.

The grand finale of American Idol Season 24 will be aired on Monday, May 11, 2026, at 7 p.m. MDT on ABC.