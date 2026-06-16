Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha gained 7 million+ followers in just 24 hours

Cape Verde’s veteran goalkeeper Vozinha has become an internet sensation overnight.

His outclass performance against Spain at the FIFA World Cup helped him reach from 50,000 followers to over seven million followers.

The 40-year-old whose name is Josimar Jose Evora Dias made an amazing effort on Monday when Cape Verde drew against their favourites at zero goals apiece. He made seven key saves for the team, giving them their first-ever point in the World Cup, and also gained 7.8 million followers from the social media craze.

The experienced goalkeeper, who represents second-tier Portuguese club Chaves, has become the oldest goalkeeper to play in a World Cup match without conceding a goal in his first-ever appearance at the global event. The oldest goalkeeper besides Pat Jennings, who saved 10 shots from the Brazilians in the 1986 FIFA World Cup game against Northern Ireland, never had to save as many as 12 shots in one World Cup game.

His remarkable journey has touched millions worldwide. Born in Mindelo, Cape Verde, he has played professionally across multiple countries, including Angola, Moldova, Cyprus, and Slovakia, before finally playing for Portugal.

Due to his fame, the Cape Verde team also gained immense popularity overnight.

The team represents a small nation of 10 volcanic islands off the coast of West Africa and the third smallest country by population qualify for a World Cup.

Cape Verde is set to face Uruguay in Miami on Sunday, June 21, before concluding their group stage against Saudi Arabia.