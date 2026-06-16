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Mayor Zohran Mamdani accidently confirms Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date

NYC Mayor Mamdani confirms Swift, Kelce wedding date, but admits he isn’t invited
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 16, 2026

Mayor Zohran Mamdani accidently confirms Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date
Mayor Zohran Mamdani accidently confirms Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani apparently confirms that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married on the Fourth of July.

During a press conference on Monday, June 15, the Mayor revealed that the couple’s marriage ceremony will be held in New York City. While briefing reporters on their plans for public safety during these big events, including the FIFA World Cup game held at MetLife Stadium on July 5th, the liberal mayor casually revealed the secret about the star wedding.

Mamdani said with a smile, “We know it coincides with July 4th, America 250, Taylor Swift’s wedding, all happening at the same time.”

“And we are so excited to welcome the world here,” he added.

For further confirmation, the reporter asked the Mayor whether he had received the invitation to the highly anticipated wedding. Mamdani responded with laughter: “No and no. I wish them a lovely wedding. I’ll listen to ‘Only the Young’ at home on my own.”

It was further confirmed by an official statement released by the mayor's office that the comment by Mamdani was in reaction to an earlier report made by TMZ that revealed that Swift had requested permission to use Madison Square Garden for her wedding, which was scheduled for the weekend of July 4.

But the comment has sent fans into a frenzy. Last fall, Swift told Graham Norton that she plans to put “anyone I’ve ever talked to” on the invite list. Moreover, Travis Kelce hinted at a summer wedding, adding excitement to the fans.

Till now, Madison Square Garden has emerged as the rumoured venue for the ceremony, though there's no official confirmation from either of the celebrities. 

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