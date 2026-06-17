Messi scores hat trick to equal Klose's record with his 16th World Cup goal

Lionel Messi, the Argentine star has dazzled the soccer world with his hat trick on Tuesday, June 16, in the opener against Algeria.

Messi has tied the record for most goals in men’s World Cup, linked to Miroslav Klose.

This marks the first time Messi has scored a hat-trick at a World Cup.

Records have appeared like a rainbow for Messi as he became the oldest player to have netted three in a game at the World Cup.

He was substituted late in the second half getting a buzzing ovation from the charged Argentina fans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City.

Messi unleashed a barrage of attacks on Algeria starting in the 18th-minute goal that provided Argentina an early 1-0 lead, joined by Mbappé, who scored his 14th career goal in the tournament.

Messi didn’t finish it yet.

Messi netted again in the second half off a rebound, taking Argentina to 2-0 lead in the 60th minute.

With the game going into the 77th-minute, Messi scored a hat trick with a strike from outside the penalty area.

Argentina easily sails through their opener against Algeria with a 3-0 win.

In a postgame interview, Messi said, “It’s an honor being up there for what it means, being alongside Klose and Ronaldo, who is there also. But it doesn’t mean anything.”

“Mbappé is there, too; he scored twice today. At the end of the day, they are stats and nothing more,” Messi continued.

“It’s an honor to compete with them, but it doesn’t mean anything. For me, Ronaldo, who I watched and is one the greats, is not at the top. So, it’s just stats,” Messi revealed, who he looks up to.