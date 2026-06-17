Three Lions begin World Cup campaign today: kick-off time, team guide, live stream details

Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man World Cup squad is set to begin their run today against Croatia today, Wednesday, June 17, 2026.

The match will take place in Arlington, Texas, which will mark another buzzing day at the World Cup.

The opponent in the opener, Croatia, has a world No. 11 ranking and defeated Three Lions in the semis of the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

Today, England has a golden opportunity to level the score.

How Three Lions will fare in knockout?

The British soccer fans have pinned their hopes on German manager, who has been tasked with bringing England the crown, ending a 60 year title drought for men’s side.

Tuchel, speaking to media last week, shared a surprising statement, saying, “We can’t be one of the favourites as we haven’t won for so long.”

The former Chelsea star while pointing to what it takes to cross the finish line added, “If we want to reach the top of the mountain we go step-by-step otherwise we will get distracted.”

Tuchel, who is an Anglophile, has a stunning career as a manager and is ranked as one of the best in the sport.

Tuchel has the credit for lifting league titles with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, while lifting the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021 speaks volumes of his craft of knockout football.

Coming into the World Cup marks Tuchel’s inroad to the international football stage; he has to make sure he doesn’t feel the burden of history on his shoulders.

Where will England vs. Croatia match stream?

Three Lions' kick off time is scheduled at 2100 BST on ITV, following soccer G.O.A.T. Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal's play against DRC (Democratic Repubic of Congo at 1800 BST on BBC One.

Cristiano Ronald is set to appear in his record sixth World Cup run.

On the other hand, England’s other group-stage rivals Ghana and Panama face-off at midnight in Toronto on ITV.