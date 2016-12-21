Mahira Khan celebrates birthday

Our very own entertainment industry's charming, super-talented leading actress Mahira Khan is celebrating her 32nd birthday today.

Mahira started her career as a VJ, though in a short span of time proved her mettle and now she ranks as among crème de la crème of Pakistani entertainment industry.

Mahira’s real claim to fame came with her TV serial Humsafar, where she displayed remarkable onscreen chemistry with costar Fawad Khan.

The Pakistani heartthrob also starred along Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in Raees.

Twitterati also expressed best wishes for their favourite actress -- interestingly, Mahira seems to have fans across the border too.

#HappyBirthdayMahiraKhan I've waited so long to see you & @iamsrk together! My faves! Hope to see you do more wonderful work in the future pic.twitter.com/zHEMB6JEz2 — Priyanka (@_priyanka_b) December 20, 2016

Happy Birthday Princess. Great Wishes From India @TheMahiraKhan India Loves You God Bless You. #HappyBirthdayMahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/XHGMRA5VFW — Ocean Tavre (@MeOceanTavre) December 21, 2016

