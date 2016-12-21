Print Story
Mahira Khan celebrates birthday

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Our very own entertainment industry's charming, super-talented leading actress Mahira Khan is celebrating her 32nd birthday today.

Mahira started her career as a VJ, though in a short span of time proved her mettle and now she ranks as among crème de la crème of Pakistani entertainment industry.

Mahira’s real claim to fame came with her TV serial Humsafar, where she displayed remarkable onscreen chemistry with costar Fawad Khan.

The Pakistani heartthrob also starred along Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan in Raees.

Twitterati also expressed best wishes for their favourite actress -- interestingly, Mahira seems to have fans across the border too.

