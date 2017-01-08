Alicia Silverstone promotes a local Pakistani brand without even knowing

Brand promotions are everywhere today, however, American actress Alicia Silverstone has introduced a new dimension to it on Saturday, ‘surprise promotion’.



It happened when Alicia Silverstone posted on her Instagram and Facebook account a picture of a local mehndi brand, ‘Afshan Brown Mehndi’ which featured her image on the box – causing a marketing boost which the product owner may never had imagined.



She asked her fans, her followers, to tell her about what her picture was doing on that box and what is that box of?



Interestingly, in the comments, a feud starts of whether the caption that was written on the box was in Roman-Urdu or Roman-Hindi. Her followers who were supposed to inform her of the mehndi instead made it more complex for her.



But, whether Alicia got to know about the box or not, one thing is for sure, the local brand got an international celebrity to promote the brand without spending even a single penny.

