Fawad Khan nominated for Filmfare Award

Related Stories Picture of Pakistani darling Fawad Khan, family treats fans with love

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been nominated for a Filmfare Award for his role in Kapoor & Sons.

Khan has been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role (male) category and is up against his co-star in the film Rishi Kapoor.

Fawad Khan has already won a Filmfare Award, taking home Best Male Debut in 2015 for his role in Khoobsurat.

Apart from Fawad Khan, singer Atif Aslam also finds himself nominated in the Best Playback Singer (male) category and will be up against fellow Pakistani Rahet Fateh Ali.

Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has also been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (female) category.

0



0





