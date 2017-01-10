Print Story
X

Fawad Khan nominated for Filmfare Award

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment

Related Stories

MUMBAI: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has been nominated for a Filmfare Award for his role in Kapoor & Sons.

Khan has been nominated in the best actor in a supporting role (male) category and is up against his co-star in the film Rishi Kapoor.

Fawad Khan has already won a Filmfare Award, taking home Best Male Debut in 2015 for his role in Khoobsurat.

Apart from Fawad Khan, singer Atif Aslam also finds himself nominated in the Best Playback Singer (male) category and will be up against fellow Pakistani Rahet Fateh Ali.

Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has also been nominated in the Best Playback Singer (female) category.

 

Fawad Khan nominated for Filmfare Award was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Atif Aslam, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Fawad Khan, Filmfare Awards, Qurat-ul-ain Balouch, Rahet Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, Fawad Khan, Qurat-ul-ain Balouch, Rahet Fateh Ali Khan, Filmfare Awards, Mumbai, Bollywood. Permanent link to the news story "Fawad Khan nominated for Filmfare Award" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/126794-Fawad-Khan-nominated-for-Filmfare-Award.

GEO TV NETWORK