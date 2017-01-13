Misbah does it again… this time with Ali Zafar

KARACHI: In a build up for Pakistan Super League`s second edition Superstar Ali Zafar uploaded a video on his Instagram account showing him doing push-ups with… none other than Pakistan test captain Misbahul Haq.



With video-captioned, And so it starts. The spirit of cricket. #misbah #hblpsl#pushupcontest. #abkheljamayga has up till now more than 50,000 views and 150 comments.

And so it starts. The spirit of cricket. #misbah #hblpsl #pushupcontest. #abkheljamayga A video posted by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:46am PST



However, all things aside, the glimpse of fitness shown by our 42-year-old skipper can give any international sportsman a run for their money. Probably that it's why the most prominent and frequent comment on Zafar`s post was… “KING MISBAH”.





