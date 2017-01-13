Print Story
X

Misbah does it again… this time with Ali Zafar

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Misbah does it again… this time with Ali Zafar

KARACHI: In a build up for Pakistan Super League`s second edition Superstar Ali Zafar uploaded a video on his Instagram account showing him doing push-ups with… none other than Pakistan test captain Misbahul Haq.

With video-captioned, And so it starts. The spirit of cricket. #misbah #hblpsl#pushupcontest. #abkheljamayga has up till now more than 50,000 views and 150 comments. 

 

 

And so it starts. The spirit of cricket. #misbah #hblpsl #pushupcontest. #abkheljamayga

A video posted by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on


However, all things aside, the glimpse of fitness shown by our 42-year-old skipper can give any international sportsman a run for their money. Probably that it's why the most prominent and frequent comment on Zafar`s post was… “KING MISBAH”.

Misbah does it again… this time with Ali Zafar was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 13, 2017 and was last updated on January 13, 2017. This news story is related to Cricket, Entertainment News, Geo News, Latest Entertainment News, Push Ups, Ali Zafar, Misbah. Permanent link to the news story "Misbah does it again… this time with Ali Zafar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/127149-Misbah-does-it-again-this-time-with-Ali-Zafar.

GEO TV NETWORK