Felt shy when first watched Zalima, says Mahira

Mahira Khan did an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Twitter recently and, as expected, her fans bombarded her with questions. Some interesting, some personal, but mostly fun.

Here are some of the interesting questions and some fun responses by Mahira.

@TheMahiraKhan In your opinion, which are the most important traits in a man? #AskMahira — Praneeth'x (@SRKsOggy) January 13, 2017

Most important trait according to Mahira? "Honesty - in both a man and a woman."

Mahira’s good with words. Her reply: Romance with daring and dimaagh!

@TheMahiraKhan I want to take you out on a 'Egg Paratha; date will you join me? i love eggs too..i will come to Karachi ofcoz #AskMahira — Deep Basu (@deepbasu1) January 13, 2017

Yup, girls can pay on the date too. “If you come to Karachi, I'll take you,” replied Mahira.

@TheMahiraKhan Mam you r the alone actress i follow here, many lady worked with SRK but i follow only You,find u genius #AskMahira — RAEES ka Worshiper (@SRKianSid12) January 13, 2017

“Thank you.. genius is a big word” Raees ka worshipper? We are as surprised as Mahira.

@TheMahiraKhan one thing u like b8 India? #AskMahira btw wht I like b8 Pakistan z its drama n songs :) — Aditya Anamaya (@AnamayaAd) January 13, 2017

Mahira misses the people and chaat of India!

@TheMahiraKhan are you doing any Project in Pakistan reply will be appreciated #AskMahira — MahwishSolanki (@mahwishSulanki) January 13, 2017

“Yes. Shoaib Mansoor's film at the moment. “

@TheMahiraKhan what was ur first reaction when you saw Zaalima? #AskMahira — Harinder (Heer) (@harinder_virk) January 13, 2017

Mahira says she was feeling shy when she first saw the track of her film Raees.

#AskMahira is that ur childhood pic plz reply https://t.co/ZDn7oPyABV — M0M0 (@Mumaiza_tahir) January 13, 2017

“No I just took it ;),” trolled Mahira.

