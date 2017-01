Fawad Khan and wife Sadaf have finally shared a picture of their beautiful baby girl born three months ago.

The happy couple could be seen with their child named Elayna in a black-and-while photo shared on Sadaf’s Instagram account.

A photo posted by Sadaf Fawad Khan (@sadaf.f.k) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Fawad and Sadaf, who tied the knot in 2005, have a son named Ayaan and the girl is their second child.

