‘Inappropriate’ video of Boxer Amir Khan leaked

LONDON: British-Pakistani Boxer Amir Khan has found himself at the centre of controversy again, as his alleged ill-suited video clip surfaced on the internet on Tuesday.

According to British media, in the clip, the 30-year-old boxer is seen in a T-shirt and boxer shorts while having an indecorous conversation with a female model on Skype. The woman in the footage is believed to have been from Arizona, USA, who met Khan in 2010. It is believed to have been made just weeks after the former world champ’s wedding to Faryal Makhdoom in 2013.

There are also reports that three other videos of the boxer were being offered to websites, at the time.

The accusations have not been confirmed or denied by Khan's representatives.

Earlier, the boxer attracted global spotlight when his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, alleged that she was bullied by her in-laws for three years.

In an interview to British newspaper Sun, Makhdoom, 25, alleged that her in-laws broke the locks of the room while she was away on a romantic break. The couple shares a house in Bolton with mum Falak, dad Shah, brother Haroon, 25, and sister Mariyah, 19

The catwalk model added that her in-laws had problems with her baring skin.

“I never felt I could do anything right. I was bullied physically and mentally,” she told the Sun.

“I decided to speak up finally,” she said adding that Amir supported her.

Amir Khan's parents claimed that their daughter-in-law's dress code was unacceptable according to Islam, but have rejected accusations of bullying and domestic abuse by the catwalk model.

Earlier this month, Faryal alleged that her in-laws cropped her out of family photos, hurled a remote control at her and even slapped her. She claimed that her Pakistani in-laws had problems with her baring skin.

But, in their first interview since the domestic dispute made headlines in the international media, Khan's parents rubbished her allegations, claiming they never so much as laid a hand on her and treated Faryal like their own daughter.

"Faryal was adopting a dress code which in the Islamic faith was not acceptable. I am a father to two daughters whom I have treated exactly the same way as I have treated Faryal," said Sajjad Khan, speaking exclusively with Geo News at his home in Bolton.





He said he never said anything to Faryal, but did express his concerns to his son over her pictures in such dressing which she shared on social media.

"All this started with the issue of dressing. We kept asking Amir to tell her not to adopt such a dress code. And even if she had to wear such dresses, please don’t post it on social media," he said.

He denied the allegations by Faryal of violence and called them unfounded. He said that if there was any physical abuse as she alleged then there must be some hospital record to back the claim.

Later, In a carefully worded issued statement on his social media accounts, Khan appeared to be siding with his wife, stating: "I have supported my wife, and that's because she was in the right. Since I've been married I've seen how my family and siblings have treated her. It wasn’t fair.

“It was a private matter and should've kept private.”

Expressing his frustration over the role played by his family, he said that “My siblings were posting on social media over and over again. I have asked my father to have them remove it and no one listened to me.

"I was patient and kept quiet but FARYAL said she couldn’t take it anymore and had to speak up. So she did."

