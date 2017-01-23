Boxer Amir Khan ditches brother’s wedding celebration after family feud

Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom did not show up at his brother’s wedding celebration in Bolton, refueling speculation that all is still not well in the family.

While the boxer’s brother, Haroon Khan, was hosting a lavish party at Bolton FC's Macron Stadium in front of 1000 people to celebrate his wedding, Amir was 5000 miles away, training in San Francisco for his upcoming bout.

The glaring absence of Amir and Faryal sparked the rumour mill once again that the rifts in the family had still not been sorted out. Late last year, Faryal had burst out against her in-laws alleging that they were 'bullying' her. She had claimed that her in-laws had urged Amir to divorce her while she was pregnant with their child and the boxer's sister had hit her and tried to throw a remote control at her.

Amir's sister and parents had declared the allegations as false, claiming that they had only tried to dissuade Faryal from sharing 'semi naked' pictures of herself on social media.

Amir, however, had chosen to distance himself from much of the feud. Just when the feud looked to be dying out, an inappropriate video of the boxer was leaked to a website which showed him performing lewd acts while talking to a woman on Skype.

Amir and his wife had attended Haroon Khan's wedding ceremony in Pakistan in 2015. A source close to the matter said Haroon understood why Amir could not make it to his brother's wedding celebration.

“He's also close to Haroon because both of them are boxers so to miss his wedding celebration has caused him some angst,” the source said.

“But they both understand that he's in the middle of a training camp and he can't interrupt that to attend the celebration.

“Even though it can't be avoided he is gutted to miss such an important family occasion,” the source added.

