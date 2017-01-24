Print Story
X

Indian actress Kalki Koechlin speaks about Pakistan visit

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Indian actress Kalki Koechlin speaks about Pakistan visit

Related Stories

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin spoke about her recent visit to Pakistan. 

In an interview to Indian Express, the acclaimed Indian actress dilated on her documentary film, Azmaish, with Pakistani filmmaker Sabiha Sumar.

Koechlin visited rural Sindh for the documentary in view of interacting with the people on ground to know their say on pertinent socio-political issues.

“Usually, we see the two countries through the prism of conflict. Or cricket, which is also conflict. With Azmaish, we try to understand India-Pakistan from a different perspective. It arises from the need to know this person across the border, without the media or the politics playing a role. It’s about what the common man on the street has to say,” she said.

 

Indian actress Kalki Koechlin speaks about Pakistan visit was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 24, 2017 and was last updated on January 24, 2017. This news story is related to Bollywood, India, Kalki Koechlin, Pakistan, Sabiha Sumar, Secularism, South Asia, Kalki Koechlin. Permanent link to the news story "Indian actress Kalki Koechlin speaks about Pakistan visit" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128471-Indian-actress-Kalki-Koechlin-speaks-about-Pakistan-visit.

GEO TV NETWORK