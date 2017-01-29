Print Story
#MuslimBan - Celebrities reacting to Trump`s executive order on Twitter

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment


Celebrities and countless others on Twitter are now protesting against the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump of Friday which indefinitely stopped all Syrian refugees from entering the United States and temporarily suspended the entire refugee program. The executive order blocks anyone from Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Syria, and Iraq from entering the US for the next 90 days.

A number of celebs have used the hashtag #muslimban to record their protest against the executive order.

Creator of House of Cards Beau Willimon:

 

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani:

 

Actor, writer, producer, and activist Rob Reiner:

 

Filmmaker Michael Moore:

 

Entrepreneur and mogul Russell Simmons:

 

Emmy-nominated actress Zoe Kazan:

 

