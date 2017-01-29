MuslimBan - Celebrities reacting to Trump`s executive order on Twitter

Celebrities and countless others on Twitter are now protesting against the executive order signed by US President Donald Trump of Friday which indefinitely stopped all Syrian refugees from entering the United States and temporarily suspended the entire refugee program. The executive order blocks anyone from Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Iran, Syria, and Iraq from entering the US for the next 90 days.

A number of celebs have used the hashtag #muslimban to record their protest against the executive order.

Creator of House of Cards Beau Willimon:

1. Trump's #MuslimBan is against the law. The 1965 Immigration & Naturalization Act eliminated national origins as a basis for immigration. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) January 28, 2017

Silicon Valley actor Kumail Nanjiani:

As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017

Actor, writer, producer, and activist Rob Reiner:

Along with liar,racist,misogynist,fool,infantile,sick,narcissist-with the Muslim ban we can now add heartless & evil to DT's repertoire. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 28, 2017

Filmmaker Michael Moore:

To our Muslim neighbors in the world: I & tens of millions of others are so very sorry. The majority of Americans did not vote 4 this man. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 28, 2017

Entrepreneur and mogul Russell Simmons:

I have worked for decades on religious tolerance. @realDonaldTrump’s Muslim ban is against everything this country was founded on. Shameful. — Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) January 28, 2017

Emmy-nominated actress Zoe Kazan:

FYI when I say "unconstitutional" I don't mean "I disagree with this policy." I mean it actually violates our Constitution. #muslimban https://t.co/tEtfKO3bt0 — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) January 28, 2017

