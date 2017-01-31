Selena Gomez makes it 'Instagram official' with beau The Weeknd

American actress and ‘kill em with kindness’ singer Selena Gomez apparently has made it 'Instagram official' with the Canadian singing sensation and ‘earned it’ singer, The Weeknd.

Yes, that’s right. Selena and The Weeknd are now a thing. Earlier in January, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) were spotted having dinner in L.A., where they were also pictured while sharing an intimate moment together which sparked rumours.

But it now seems as they have made the news official. The couple has taken their romance worldwide as they’re traveling to Italy together and sharing their romance, which is visible on their respective social media accounts.

Recently, the couple was spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence, Italy, where they stopped to view collections of Renaissance paintings, in addition to Michelangelo’s David sculpture.

The Weeknd also took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of Selena admiring The Birth of Venus at The Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The Weeknd was previously dating model Bella Hadid and the relationship lasted for 18 months. A source claims Bella is ‘hurt’ as her ex-boyfriend has moved on.

