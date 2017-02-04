Boxer Amir Khan sacks father as manager, Faryal gets the blame

Amir Khan’s bitter family feud has taken a turn for the worse, following his father’s very public sacking as the boxer’s manager.

Sajjad Khan, who has managed the 30-year old through the ups and downs of his career, reportedly feels “humiliated” by his son’s decision and blames daughter-in-law Faryal for it.

A friend of the family told The Daily Mail: “He feels humiliated in his community, in my own homes, and globally…credit for that goes to Faryal who got Amir to do it.” The prospects of Sajjad Khan’s reconciliation with his daughter-in-law are seemingly bleak, according to the family’s friend. "He will never be able to speak to her again."

Most recently, Amir and his wife did not show up at his younger brother, Haroon Khan’s wedding in Bolton. The latter even claimed that his brother “didn’t even send a message of congratulations.”

Makhdoom, however, said that she and her daughter were never invited to the wedding.

0



0





