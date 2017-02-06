Lindsay Lohan talks Islam, religion-shaming on TV show

Mean Girls actress Lindsay Lohan on Saturday appeared in 'Swar Shoaib' – an Arab TV show with host Shoaib Rashid – to talk Islam.

The interview, which has been posted online, transitioned from awkward to very comfortable, after the star opened up about her experience with the religion, and how she has been feeling lately about the changes in her beliefs.

Sporting orange-gold hair and garbed in a navy blue, patterned dress, the actress spoke about how paparazzi snapped a photo of her holding Quran in New York City earlier.

“People in America did not like it. […] People really went out for it, and judged me,” Lohan commented, stating that she felt uncomfortable with how the public opinion of her had nosedived overnight.

To this, Rashid responded with the phrase ‘if you can’t get the grape, it’s sour,’ describing to the icon how her haters, who could not understand her personal views, chose to shame her instead of embracing the change.

Midway through the conversation, the host brought out a dish of traditional Kuwaiti meal ‘Majboos Leham’ and offered it to Lohan, who promptly exclaimed, “I don’t eat red meat.” Rashid jokingly responded saying, “Actually our meat is brown, not really red.”

Choosing to have rice instead, the actress really dived in by deciding to eat with her hands. Later, when the host exchanged portions of food, she said it’s “so strange” since she had just licked her fingers.

“That’s how we show how generous we are,” was Rashid’s response.

Lohan explained that her first copy of the holy book is a gift from a very close friend. “A very close friend of mine in London had given me my first Quran. So I started studying it and reading it,” she said.

When asked about what her feelings were during the time she first opened the book to read and understand it, the 30-year-old celebrity mentioned that “it was like a solace for me. It was like a safe thing for me.”

The conversation then turned to other Muslim duties and traditions, including praying and fasting.

"I did Ramzan for three days with my friend. […] It was hard but it was good. I wanted to see if I can actually do it,” she expressed, adding that she uses apps on her phone to listen to audio clips of Quran.

According to Lohan, she has completed the first 15 pages of the sacred book, but did not want to comment on it, reasoning that she wanted to complete it first.

“What actions are most excellent? To gladden the heart of human beings, to feed the hungry, to help the afflicted, to lighten the sorrow of the sorrowful, and to remove the sufferings of the injured.” (Bukhari) A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

On her Instagram account, Lohan also posted a picture from the set, where she is seen having food with the talk show host. She captioned it with a quote from Prophet Muhammad (pubh).

Watch the entire interview here:

0



0





