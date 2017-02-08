Kareena says son is the

Bollywood superstar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, thinks her son, Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, is the “most gorgeous man in India technically.” The diva said she is enjoying the new phase of life, reported Hindustan Times.

Kareena, who made her acting debut in 2000 war film Refugee, said she is learning to balance her time between her career, husband, and how she can look glamorous in track pants.

Talking about motherhood, the actress said she was looking forward to this new phase of life. The new mother said transition to the new role for her has been amazing.

Commenting on a statement made by Kareena’s friend and film-maker, Karan Johar on his talk show, she said she’s not one of those celebrities who have a well-thought out wardrobe to put together looks. The actress said she wears what she is most comfortable in; it could be a dress, a pair of jeans or even a track pant and sweatshirt. Kareena shuns the idea of looking perfect from head to toe at all times, and thinks it is an undue pressure on stars.

When asked about how she’s finding juggling between work and home, she said, “I think women love to multitask.” She noted how most women in her family and in-laws have worked after getting married and having kids, and she believes she’s always been able to balance work and personal life and there’s not a big difference now.

In response to a question about her beauty regimen, the actress said that she does nothing to take care of her skin and that she has been blessed with good skin because of her genes.

Kareena has publicly owned her changed body and has clearly not been afraid of body-shaming that a lot of celebrities have had to face on a regular basis. Discussing the topic, she said she is very confident about how she looks and it’s only natural to put on weight after childbirth. She said she has been following a strict routine that’ll take 2-3 months to get her back into shape but she doesn’t care.

The actress said giving birth is the most natural thing ever and “understanding and embracing it is the greatest part of womanhood.”

