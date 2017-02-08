Daddy Shahid Kapoor shares a glimpse of his little daughter

Bollywood’s talented actor Shahid Kapoor has got a treat for his fans.

The ‘Haider’ star who has so far only shared glimpses of his six-month-old daughter, Misha, finally shares his little angel’s full picture on his thirty sixth birthday and the internet has gone aww.

Shahid with his wife Mira Rajput welcomed the baby girl on August 26 last year. The actor didn’t share the picture of his baby doll as he said he is waiting for some ‘special’ day to share the picture. Finally, the wait is over and the special day is here.

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:37am PST

The picture, with Mira Rajput lying down while holding the baby girl in her arms looks, totally adorable.

Shahid Kapoor earlier shared the picture of his angel on his Instagram and Twitter accounts while enjoying sunset with the cutie pie.

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:00am PST

