Has Deepika Padukone rejected Shah Rukh Khan's movie?

Deepika Padukone was reportedly going to be the part of Shah Rukh Khan’s next with Aanand L Rai but it seems that it’s not happening anymore.

It was also revealed earlier in the year that both Deepika and Katrina Kaif were actually fighting for the movie, however, it looks like Deepika Padukone has backed out of the project.

According to Indian media, while Deepika was quite interested in doing the film, unfortunately, her dates were clashing with those allotted to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati. Since she has already committed her dates to SLB’s historical, she has had to say no to Aanand L Rai.

However, there is more to this.

Earlier, she would have completed the film in time for SRK’s movie. But the attack on SLB in Jaipur and the set being burned in Kolhapur had delayed the film. And hence, all the dates had to be reworked.

Reportedly, the rescheduling of dates multiple times of Bhansali’s film has led to a change in Deepika’s schedule as well. So, she had no other alternative but to let go of Rai’s film.

Now, let’s see if Katrina grabs the role or not.

