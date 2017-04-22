Irrfan Khan shares 'Hindi Medium' photo with Saba Qamar

Internationally-renowned Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan early Saturday morning posted a new picture on his Twitter account from the upcoming flick Hindi Medium, wherein he’s seen standing alongside Pakistani co-star Saba Qamar.

Khan and Qamar feature in this image in a loving pose, garbed in light, summery colours against the backdrop of a large tree.

Hindi Medium focuses on the life of a middle-class family, which goes out of its way to ensure the admission of their daughter in an English medium school. The plot is based on a real-life story, and, needless to say, brings out the struggles and hardship of people from an unprivileged background in a time and age where English is treated as a status symbol.

Speaking about the movie, Saba had told a local newspaper, “It's a family-oriented story of a husband and wife. It has a young, fresh vibe and the wife is a little dominating. People will surely like it.”

In addition, director Saket Chaudhary on Friday commended Irrfan Khan, who has worked on major Hollywood projects like Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire.

“He is not the kind of actor who pretends that he knows it all. His process is very personal and he constantly prepares for his role, discussing it and figuring out how to play it better,” Chaudhary stated, according to Deccan Chronicle.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, Hindi Medium marks Saba Qamar’s debut in the Indian film industry. Pakistani heartthrob Atif Aslam has lent his voice for the film’s main song, Hoor, the actress revealed on her social media earlier.

The movie is set to hit movie theatres on May 12, 2017.

