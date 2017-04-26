Biryani helps Chinese couple bond with Pakistani neighbours in new TVC

Marketing is always a game of opportunity and brands are seen getting involved in a race to grab the latest headline or development to make use of it.

After ‘zaalima’ turned many heads – and various tea and beverage brands responded in kind, Shan Foods has unveiled its latest ad, showing their take on the burgeoning Sino-Pak friendship that has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

When a Chinese couple moves into town, they find settling in and making friends a daunting task. “It’s not easy; we don’t even eat the same food,” the despondent wife tells her husband over a bowl of ramen noodles.

And then it hits her.

She hurries to the supermarket – on way checking recipes of Pakistani food – and buys a pack of Shan Foods’ biryani masala. Putting great effort in cooking it, she manages to cook a steaming hot pot of biryani, swings the dupatta over her head, and rings the neighbours’ bell nervously.

It turns out to be a hit! After all, who can say no to a piping hot, full-of-masala pot of biryani?

Considering the progression of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and advancements at the Gwadar port, it’s no surprise that a marketing agency used it to their gain.

Social media, without ado, responded to the new TVC. Here’s what people have to say:

@ShanFoods new Ad shows chinese khatoon bringing biryani to Pakistani home in Lahore. CPEC all the way #KhushiyanChakhLo — Hamayoon Abbasi (@sardarhumi643) April 24, 2017

Mixed feelings about this new Shan foods commercial something's just not right #Pakistan — Arslan (@mylifeinjaypeg) April 23, 2017

Shan foods ad was bit offensive, its been decades but lahoris still can't cook biryani, but Chinese women cook it in her 1st attempt. — syed ahmed mustafa (@sa_mustafa) April 25, 2017

Dear advetisers of @ShanFoods, its not a ball. Its my emotions. Stop playing with it #Shan #KhaanaWithParosi — Dexter Sahab (@ZeerakIbrah) April 25, 2017

To all going gaga over the Shan Foods ad - you know 'cooking' isn't the only way women bond right?



Ok. Good. — Hamna Zubair (@hamnazubair) April 24, 2017

If tht Shan Foods ad was based in Karachi, the Chinese woman wouldd've gotten mugged on the way & desi family would've insulted her biryani — Ranting Pakistani (@RantsPakistani) April 25, 2017

Check out the TVC here:

