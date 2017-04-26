Print Story
X

Biryani helps Chinese couple bond with Pakistani neighbours in new TVC

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Biryani helps Chinese couple bond with Pakistani neighbours in new TVC

Marketing is always a game of opportunity and brands are seen getting involved in a race to grab the latest headline or development to make use of it.

After ‘zaalima’ turned many heads – and various tea and beverage brands responded in kind, Shan Foods has unveiled its latest ad, showing their take on the burgeoning Sino-Pak friendship that has seen its fair share of ups and downs.

When a Chinese couple moves into town, they find settling in and making friends a daunting task. “It’s not easy; we don’t even eat the same food,” the despondent wife tells her husband over a bowl of ramen noodles.

And then it hits her.

She hurries to the supermarket – on way checking recipes of Pakistani food – and buys a pack of Shan Foods’ biryani masala. Putting great effort in cooking it, she manages to cook a steaming hot pot of biryani, swings the dupatta over her head, and rings the neighbours’ bell nervously.

It turns out to be a hit! After all, who can say no to a piping hot, full-of-masala pot of biryani?

Considering the progression of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and advancements at the Gwadar port, it’s no surprise that a marketing agency used it to their gain.

Social media, without ado, responded to the new TVC. Here’s what people have to say:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Check out the TVC here:

 

 

Biryani helps Chinese couple bond with Pakistani neighbours in new TVC was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on April 26, 2017 and was last updated on April 26, 2017. This news story is related to Breaking News, China, Entertainment News, Geo Entertainment, Karachi, Lahore, Latest News, Local News, New Tvc, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Khaanawithparosi, Shan Foods. Permanent link to the news story "Biryani helps Chinese couple bond with Pakistani neighbours in new TVC" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/139478-Biryani-helps-Chinese-couple-bond-with-Pakistani-neighbours-in-new-TVC.

GEO TV NETWORK