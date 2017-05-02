Jimmy Kimmel gets emotional describing his newborn’s heart condition

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel on Monday dedicated his monologue to talk about how his son was born with a serious heart issue last month and the importance of health coverage and the Affordable Care Act, introduced by the Obama administration.

“It was a scary story and, before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending,” he said during his show Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The comedian and actor described how their baby William John nicknamed Billy had a normal birth and his family was in recovery at the Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was then told by doctors that the baby’s heart’s pulmonary valve was completely blocked and there was a hole in the wall between the left and right sides of his heart.

"It's a terrifying thing," Kimmel said, his voice breaking. "You know, my wife is back in the recovery room, she has no idea what's going on and I'm standing in the middle of a lot of worried looking people -- kind of like right now -- who were trying to figure out what the problem is."

Kimmel also slammed Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to the National Institutes of Health and appreciated Congress opting for increased funding instead.

“If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make … Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?” he said.

Watch Kimmel's 13-minute monologue here

