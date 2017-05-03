Vintage cars, Quaid’s ride offer a much-needed break to Karachiites

KARACHI: Vintage and muscle cars hold a lot of cultural significance – as well as memories – regardless of the country of their origin. Karachiites on Sunday were treated to the annual auto show held in Frere Hall – the city’s architectural wonder.

We won’t talk much, but will let you enjoy the beauties in all their age-old grandeur.

In addition to this, founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s car from 1947 was also present at the event, courtesy of Karim Chhapra – the event’s organiser and president of the Vintage & Classic Car Club of Pakistan’s (VCCCP) Karachi chapter.

"This is a historical car. Quaid-e-Azam himself used it on August 14, 1947," Chhapra said as he spoke to Geo.tv.



Inside view of the front and back seats of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's car



Karim Chhapra (L) stands in front of Quaid-e-Azam's car in present day, as he holds a picture of the same vehicle with the nation's founding father sitting in it back in 1947.

The car enthusiast mentioned how he along with his like-minded friends take these cars in rallies from Karachi to Khyber every year. In addition, "people from Ireland and UK, among other countries, have participated in our long rallies from Pakistan’s south all the way up to the north".

Chhapra believes that the government should allow cars that are more than 50 years old because they don’t pose any threats to the local automotive industry. "We don't even have any issues paying duties on them," he added.

All in all, the auto aficionado thinks that more rallies, promotion, and awareness around the world are required to improve Pakistan's image. "We definitely need more events to counter the globally negative perception of our nation, and that, in turn, will help boost our tourism industry," he commented.

—Photos by the Author

0



0





