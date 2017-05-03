Michael Jackson’s daughter about to break into feature films

Paris Jackson has built quite a name for herself and is slowly emerging to be a talented star rather than being just a pop icon’s daughter.

The 19-year-old is about to feature in a yet-to-be-named, Nash Edgerton-directed film, appearing opposite David Oyelowo, Deadline reported. The movie is reportedly a dark comedy thriller, which sees an American businessman cross over from the good side of the law to the bad one.

Jackson will portray “Nelly, described only as ‘an edgy 20-year-old’” in the Amazon Studios’ project, the publication mentioned, while Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, and Thandie Newton have also been cast in the film.

Written by Anthony Tambakis and Matt Stone, the movie goes from America to Mexico and involves its own share of hitmen, shady business owners, drug lords, and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The film’s IMDB page says: “An American businessman with a stake in a pharmaceutical company that's about to go public finds his life is thrown into turmoil by an incident in Mexico.

The teen celebrity recently signed a modelling deal and was seen at the Met Gala yesterday alongside big names such as Bella Hadid and Ruby Rose.

