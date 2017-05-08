Zaid Ali’s selfie with Shah Rukh Khan has Internet wondering

Famous comedian Zaid Ali T’s latest selfie is with no one other than the King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. The selfie, albeit impressive, has the internet wondering how their paths crossed.

The young social media star posted on Twitter, expressing his excitement upon seeing the Bollywood actor.

Omg guys!! I see Shahrukh khan!!! Omg omg omg — Zaid Ali (@Za1d) May 8, 2017

The YouTube sensation has more than two million followers on Twitter and almost double amount of likes on his Facebook page.

The Canadian-Pakistani is known for his videos highlighting the plight of teenagers dealing with daily issues (most of all ‘desi’ parents) in a humorous way.

0



0





