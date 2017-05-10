Picture of ‘churail from Hyderabad’ scares social media

A picture of a 'witch' that recently surfaced has sent the social media into a frenzy, making people debate whether it is fake or real.

The social media hype can be attributed to the post singer Faakhir Mehmood shared on his Facebook, seeking confirmation on the matter.

Following which, the picture went viral and social media users started speculating if it was real and why was the 'witch' sitting on a wall in the middle of the night.

The picture shows the ‘witch’ sitting on a wall and people standing in front of it and taking pictures.

Interestingly, it emerged that the picture was from Morroco, not Hyderabad. It was a doll in the picture, resembling a witch to scare thieves from robbing houses at night.

Although the entire ‘churail’ episode made a good debate on social media, as all of us grew up listening to the stories describing incidents involving supernatural stuff.

