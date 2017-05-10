Whole new world: Aladdin’s live action could be a musical

Related Stories Disney hits magic again with ´Aladdin´

While the fans are eagerly anticipating the live action version of Disney’s Aladdin, the director Guy Rithchie revealed that the movie could possibly be a musical.

“It’d be tough not to make [Aladdin] a musical,” said Guy Ritchie during an interview with the Nerdist. Although, it is hard to imagine the animated movie with famous songs, such as Arabian Nights, Friend Like Me, Prince Ali, and A Whole New World, to not be a musical.

Guy Ritchie, however, added that it was “too early” to say more, “because I’ve really just immersed myself into that project. So I’m still looking for cast members, we still haven’t found exactly which direction we’re going in. I’m confident that at some stage it will reveal itself to me, but right now it’s just a bit too premature.”

However, all directors are trying their best to make their movies as unique as possible.

Fans across the globe lost their cool when it was revealed that Mulan’s live action will have no songs. But, we can’t wait at the prospect of Aladdin being turned into a musical.

Disney’s latest live action, Beauty and the Beast, surpassed the expectations of everyone and broke many records at the box-office.

