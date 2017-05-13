Justin Trudeau brings youngest child to office and it’s so adorable

The world’s favourite leader Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently popped into office accompanied by none other than his 3-year-old son Hadrien and it melted everyone’s hearts.

The little munchkin hopped here and there, running in the corridors…



Addressing the media…



Playing hide and seek…



Looking busy on the PM’s seat…



And speaking to the Parliament!



Tiny Hadrien looked very busy as he pretend-worked sporting a Star Wars t-shirt.

Being the awesome man he is, the mini-Trudeau came to office not because there was a special occasion or lack of a babysitter at home, but just cuz why not!? It just goes on to show that he certainly is a very loving father.

Of Justin and Sophie Trudeau’s three children, Hadrien is the youngest. He has an 8-year-old sister Ella-Grace and 9-year-old brother Xavier.

