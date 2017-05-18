Stunning Deepika Padukone rules Cannes red carpet

Hold your breath before you witness the ultimate beauty of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone at Cannes film festival.

The Piku actress who is attending the festival as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal stunned everyone on the red carpet.

Dressed in a jewel-toned sheer purple Marchesa outfit, and paired it with De Grisogono jewelry and Jimmy Choo heels, Deepika set the red carpet on fire with her sizzling looks.

Deepika walked the red carpet in the company of her L’Oréal Paris co-ambassadors Julianne Moore, Susan Sarandon, and Elle Fanning.

Deepika, who has an impressive filmography in Indian cinema with titles like Bajirao Mastani and Piku, won her claim to fame in the international world with xXx: Return of Xander Cage” earlier this year.

The Bajirao Mastani actress had previously walked the red carpet in 2010, in a Rohit Bal sari.

Check out Deepika's entry at the red carpet.

