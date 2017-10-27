Geo TV's series 'Manto' to hit home screens from Nov 3

KARACHI: Manto, Sarmad Khoosat’s highly anticipated television show, will air every Friday starting November 3 on Geo Television.

The biopic — carved out of the series — is based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, a controversial playwright and short-story writer.

The film was released in September 2015 and bagged several local as well as international awards for its content and cast.

Manto was acclaimed for his work such as Toba Tek Singh, Khol Do, Thanda Gosht and Ooper Neeche aur Darmiyan.

While Khoosat himself essays the role of Manto, the film also featured veteran actor Sania Saeed, as Manto's wife, Saba Qamar, as Noor Jehan, and Arjumand Rahim.

Manto was originally released as a film under the banner of Geo Films.