Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
Web Desk

As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

Jeremy Piven attends the CBS Summer Soiree during the 2017 Summer TCA's in Studio City, California, US. Chicago Tribune via AP/Invision/Richard Shotwell
 

Hollywood actor and producer Jeremy Piven said Friday the recent whirlpool of allegations of sexual misconduct against notable names in various fields are putting careers in “jeopardy without a hearing, due process or evidence”.

Back in October, Ariane Bellamar — Piven’s co-actress on Entourage — had accused Piven of groping her twice, once on the set and once “at the mansion” and forcefully touching her in an inappropriate manner when she tried leaving.

CBS, which Piven is currently working (Wisdom of the Crowd) with, had said it was "looking into the matter".

After the third woman stepped up with allegations against him, Piven — known for big names such as Entourage, Serendipity, and Cars — issued a statement via Instagram, saying, “I hope we can give people the benefit of a doubt before we rush to judgement.”

A post shared by Jeremy Piven (@jeremypiven) on

"Continuing to tear each other down and destroy careers based on mere allegations is not productive on any level. I hope we can use this moment to begin a constructive dialogue on these issues, which are real and need to be addressed."

The producer also said he was ready to take the polygraph test to prove his innocence, calling the claims “absolutely false and completely fabricated”.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

Boxer Amir Khan reunites with Faryal Makhdoom to end the year on a happy note

Boxer Amir Khan reunites with Faryal Makhdoom to end the year on a happy note

Updated an hour ago
Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

 Updated 7 hours ago
Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

 Updated 9 hours ago
BBC pulls drama after rape claims against star Westwick

BBC pulls drama after rape claims against star Westwick

 Updated 10 hours ago
Introspective Eminem returns with Beyonce tie-up

Introspective Eminem returns with Beyonce tie-up

 Updated 10 hours ago
Camus letters show secret passion for love of his life

Camus letters show secret passion for love of his life

 Updated 14 hours ago
Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

 Updated 16 hours ago
Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

 Updated 21 hours ago
Shakira cancels first week of concerts of her world tour

Shakira cancels first week of concerts of her world tour

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM