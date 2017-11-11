Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Nov 11 2017
By
Web Desk

Boxer Amir Khan reunites with Faryal Makhdoom to end the year on a happy note

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 11, 2017

Photo: Amir Khan INSTAGRAM

Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom have sorted all their issues to reunite.

The boxer posted a picture with the pregnant model on Instagram to announce the happy news.

Despite Amir being spotted out with a mystery brunette last week, Faryal had earlier indicated that she wanted to put the past behind them and fight for their marriage.

The celebrity couple suffered a vicious spit earlier this year after Amir continuously slammed Faryal on social media and insisted they were getting divorced.

However, the British champion boxer’s pregnant wife was spotted wearing her wedding ring, hinting that their divorce was off.

While some fans accused the couple of using divorce as a publicity stunt, others expressed genuine happiness at their decision to put aside their differences. 

Publicly stunt or otherwise, we definitely think it is a happy ending to the year! 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

Mad Men's Matthew Weiner accused of sexually harassing show's writer

 Updated 7 hours ago
As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

As claims grow, ‘Entourage’ actor says give alleged sexual predators ‘benefit of doubt’

 Updated 8 hours ago
Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

Comedian Louis C.K. admits sexual misconduct as Hollywood cuts ties

 Updated 9 hours ago
BBC pulls drama after rape claims against star Westwick

BBC pulls drama after rape claims against star Westwick

 Updated 10 hours ago
Introspective Eminem returns with Beyonce tie-up

Introspective Eminem returns with Beyonce tie-up

 Updated 10 hours ago
Camus letters show secret passion for love of his life

Camus letters show secret passion for love of his life

 Updated 14 hours ago
Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

Intelligence firm regrets working for Weinstein, official says

 Updated 16 hours ago
Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

 Updated 21 hours ago
Shakira cancels first week of concerts of her world tour

Shakira cancels first week of concerts of her world tour

 Updated 23 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM