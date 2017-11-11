Boxer Amir Khan reunites with Faryal Makhdoom to end the year on a happy note

Photo: Amir Khan INSTAGRAM

Boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom have sorted all their issues to reunite.

The boxer posted a picture with the pregnant model on Instagram to announce the happy news.



With my 4 month pregnant wife, after sorting out all the issues. Closing the year with a happy ending @faryalmakhdoom A post shared by Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:33am PST

Despite Amir being spotted out with a mystery brunette last week, Faryal had earlier indicated that she wanted to put the past behind them and fight for their marriage.



The celebrity couple suffered a vicious spit earlier this year after Amir continuously slammed Faryal on social media and insisted they were getting divorced.

However, the British champion boxer’s pregnant wife was spotted wearing her wedding ring, hinting that their divorce was off.

While some fans accused the couple of using divorce as a publicity stunt, others expressed genuine happiness at their decision to put aside their differences.

Publicly stunt or otherwise, we definitely think it is a happy ending to the year!

