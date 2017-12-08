Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 08 2017
Web Desk

Wedding alert? Anushka Sharma spotted flying off to Italy with family

Web Desk

Friday Dec 08, 2017

The rumour mill went into an overdrive when Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli’s long-time girlfriend Anushka Sharma was spotted at Mumbai International airport with her family, amid reports that the power couple are all set for a winter wedding in Italy later this month.

Anushka was seen at the airport with her father Ajay Kumar Sharma, mother Ashima and brother Karnesh on Thursday, with Indian media reporting that they are headed to Zurich from where they will jet off to Milan for the nuptials.

Anushka Sharma spotted at Mumbai airport

If reports are to be believed, the Indian skipper has also left for Italy for the grand event.

The buzz suggests that the Italian wedding will be an intimate affair, and a high-profile reception is planned in Mumbai later this month.

The wedding festivities in Italy are rumoured to last from December 8 to 12.

Anushka's spokesperson, however, has denied the rumours. 

Meanwhile, Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma is rumoured to be joining the wedding party as well. He had recently excused himself from a crucial U-23 semi-final game between Delhi and Tamil Nadu, saying he had to attend his 'nephew’s' wedding.

Kohli, Anushka invited to get married at Adelaide Oval

Amid reports of the grand wedding, the management of the iconic Australian stadium, Adelaide Oval, has expressed keen interest in hosting the celebrity wedding.

“We would be thrilled to host Virat and Anushka’s wedding at Adelaide Oval. How fantastic would it be for Virat to create more happy memories here, considering his outstanding playing history at the Oval,” Andrew Daniels, CEO of the historic sports venue, told Hindustan Times.

Kohli has three Test centuries associated with the venue, including his debut ton in 2012. The batsman has scored a total of 624 runs at an average of 89 in eight innings at the venue.

Virat Kohli looks up to the sky after scoring a century at Adelaide Oval, 2015/Getty Images 

The skipper expressed his great love for the stadium after scoring his 22nd one-day century in the ICC World Cup 2015 match against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval.

“I want to wrap up this ground and take it home,” Kohli was quoted to have said after his inning of 107. “This has been a special ground for me.”

The wedding halls at the Adelaide Oval provide magnificent views of the hallowed turf, St Peter’s Cathedral, and the city of Adelaide.

“With 26 purpose-built function spaces to choose from, combined with a showcase of South Australia’s finest food and wine it would be an unforgettable day for the future Mr and Mrs Kohli and their guests,” the stadium’s CEO added.

