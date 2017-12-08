Anushka’s father invites neighbours to her wedding, says Indian media

MUMBAI: Recently rumours flew thick and fast regarding film star Anushka Sharma and ace cricketer Virat Kohli tying the knot soon. Although the news was denied by Anushka's spokesperson, Indian media has reported that wedding invitations have already been distributed.

The Indian publication quoted a source as saying that people in the neighbourhood, where the Sharmas reside, have received an invitation for the ceremony.

It added that Anushka’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, has been calling people and inviting them to attend the wedding and bless his daughter.

Geo.tv could not independently verify the report.

"The star's dad has made calls to some building folks, inviting them to the wedding that is slated for next week. As everyone cannot travel to Italy, he was keen to make them aware of the developments and seek blessings for the couple," a source was quoted as saying.



The family has urged neighbours to be discreet about the wedding due to the media attention surrounding Anushka and Kohli.

Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport: Photo taken from NDTV

There is no confirmation on the matter, but Anushka along with her parents and brother was reported to have left the country.

According to NDTV, reports have suggested the trip is a family vacation – but not everyone is convinced.