Thursday Dec 28 2017
Here’s the reason why Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim missed Taimur’s birthday

Thursday Dec 28, 2017

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan were missing from Taimur's first birthday party  

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son, Taimur recently celebrated his first birthday with a party for friends and family at Pataudi Palace. Missing from the guest list were Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim – Saif’s children from his first wife Amrita Singh.

Their absence gave rise to speculation that the two may have a rift with Kareena, however, a source close to the family has revealed the real reason to Indian celebrity website Pinkvilla.

The source said that Sara is busy shooting her upcoming movie Kedarnath and had to miss the party. “The director wanted Sara to stay back for some workshops,” the source was quoted.

Her brother Ibrahim, who is studying in London was home on vacation and decided to spend some time with his sister in Mumbai. “Both Sara and her brother are very close to Saif and Kareena and adore Taimur so if they skipped the bash at Pataudi there is nothing more to read into it,” the source added.

Taimur’s first birthday was celebrated on 20 December and was attended by members of Kareena and Saif’s family along with some close friends. 

