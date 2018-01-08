Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

All smiles

Holidays are over for the newly-wed Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actor is back in India to shoot for ‘Zero’ after honeymooning with Virat Kohli in South Africa.

While the Indian skipper is in South Africa for the Test series, the other half of ‘Virushka’ returned to India to join the sets of Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Greeted with flowers on her return, a happy Anushka shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “They say - Back to one! In this case I’ll say - Back to Zero!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co-actors and crew!! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van.”

The flower bouquets had pictures of the happy couple tucked within them.



Anushka was earlier spotted at the airport upon her return to India.

Anushka and Virat had left for Cape Town soon after their wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by high-profile celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchans as well as cricketers. Before that, the couple had held a reception in Virat’s hometown, New Delhi.

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11.