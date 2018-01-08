Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma back to work after honeymooning in South Africa

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 08, 2018

All smiles 

Holidays are over for the newly-wed Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actor is back in India to shoot for ‘Zero’ after honeymooning with Virat Kohli in South Africa.

While the Indian skipper is in South Africa for the Test series, the other half of ‘Virushka’ returned to India to join the sets of Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Greeted with flowers on her return, a happy Anushka shared a photo on Instagram with the caption: “They say - Back to one! In this case I’ll say - Back to Zero!! Happy to be back on the film and back to work with my lovely co-actors and crew!! Thank you for the beautifully decorated floral van.”

The flower bouquets had pictures of the happy couple tucked within them.

Anushka was earlier spotted at the airport upon her return to India. 

Anushka and Virat had left for Cape Town soon after their wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by high-profile celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, the Bachchans as well as cricketers. Before that, the couple had held a reception in Virat’s hometown, New Delhi.

The couple tied the knot in a fairytale ceremony in Tuscany, Italy on December 11.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

Radiohead creeped out by Lana del Rey song similarities

 Updated 17 hours ago
Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

Here’s the list of winners of 75th annual Golden Globe Awards

 Updated 18 hours ago
'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' roars past 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Insidious 4'

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' roars past 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi,' 'Insidious 4'

 Updated 19 hours ago
Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

Did Brad Pitt watch teaser of Shah Rukh-starrer Zero before everyone else?

 Updated 19 hours ago
Oprah Winfrey claims lifetime Golden Globe, calls for 'a new day'

Oprah Winfrey claims lifetime Golden Globe, calls for 'a new day'

 Updated 20 hours ago
Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

 Updated 21 hours ago
Here's all you need to know about Golden Globe nominees

Here's all you need to know about Golden Globe nominees

 Updated 2 days ago
Inside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s grand new house

Inside Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s grand new house

 Updated 2 days ago
Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

Legendary musician AR Rahman turns 51

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM