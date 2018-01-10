Comic legend Stan Lee accused of sexual assault: reports

Stan Lee. Image Courtesy: Inverse via The Washington Post/Stan Lee

Marvel Comics' creator Stan Lee on Tuesday was alleged to have been involved in sexual misconduct, victimising medical caregivers, according to British news media outlet DailyMail, which cited a nursing home for the accusation.



A nursing company has claimed the 95-year-old Lee — known for being one of the co-creators of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, as well as X-Men — "demanded oral sex from [the nurses], groped them, and walked around naked", DailyMail.com revealed in an exclusive report.

"DailyMail.com can disclose a nursing company employed to care for him stopped working with him after [a] string of complaints," the publication said.



The said nurses had been employed to take care of the old Lee at his residence in Hollywood Hills.

In response, lawyers for the comic book artist, including attorney Tom Lallas, said, "Mr Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong."

Lee aims to have his "stellar good name" cleared of any such accusations, the lawyers said, adding that it could be part of the latest reckoning regarding sexual assault and misconduct that shook Hollywood and other industries to their core.



In addition, the nursing company has also been sent a cease and desist letter over a defamation charge. A police complaint, however, has not been filed yet.