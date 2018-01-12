First Pakistan International Film Festival to begin from March 29 in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi Film Society announced on Friday to hold the first Pakistan International Film Festival, scheduled from March 29, 2018 to April 1, 2018, in Karachi.

The PIFF is an initiative of the Karachi Film Society, which hosted a press conference here today.

According to the press release, the festival will comprise film premieres and special screenings in the categories of feature length films, documentaries and short films.

The statement said that the PIFF management is inviting the overseas delegates of filmmakers, artists and professionals, and expects many renowned names to grace the festival.

The festival will hold workshops for young aspiring filmmakers where they can learn the craft from renowned mentors.

The press release said that a special mobile screening programme is also included in which the PIFF teams will show selected films to young audiences at different locations of Karachi.

The special panel discussions on women’s role in Film/ TV and seminars on the Pakistani film industry will also be an integral part of the agenda, said the press release.