Kangana, Karan hug it out and make peace

The cold war between 'flag bearer of nepotism' ace-director Karan Johar and 'queen' Kangana Ranaut seems to have come to an end after the duo were seen posing together on the sets of a reality show.

The duo posed together on the stage of Star Plus’ new talent hunt show India’s Next Superstar and much to the surprise of onlookers none gave the other a cold shoulder.

In fact, both were seen to be smiling while posing together.

The unsaid rivalry between Kangana and Karan began last in February when she graced the sassy couch of Karan’s talk show Koffee With Karan.

“If ever my biopic is made, you’ll be the stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. Flag-bearer of nepotism. The movie mafia,” Kangana said on the show.



The comments initiated a debate on nepotism in the Indian film industry and many other names like Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were dragged into it.

Responding to this, Karan Johar in a session with Anupama Chopra at London School of Economics, remarked: "She was my guest and I had to hear what she had to say. When she says ‘Flag-bearer of Nepotism’, I want to say to her, I am glad she knows what it means.”

He went on to say that he has not promoted any of his family members in the industry but instead introduced 13 directors who had no ties with Bollywood.

He further said “I am done with Kangana playing the woman and the victim card. You cannot play a victim every time with some sad story to tell. If the industry is that bad, just leave it.”