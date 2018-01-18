Saba Qamar shares ‘humiliating’ experience at international airport

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, in a video clip which has gone viral, shared the ordeal of facing constant security checks at international airports. Photo: file

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, in a video clip which has gone viral, shared the ordeal of facing constant security checks at international airports.



Qamar, who made her debut Bollywood opposite Irrfan Khan in Hindi Medium, opened up regarding her ‘humiliating’ experiences at international airports for carrying a Pakistani passport.

“The way we are checked… I can’t tell you. I feel so humiliated when they check each and everything,” she said.

She also narrates an incident which occurred when she has travelled to Tbilisi, the capital of Euresian Georgia, for a shoot. “I remember for a shooting I went to Tbilisi. All the Indian crew members with me were allowed to go. But I was stopped. My passport had stopped me. I was fully investigated, and then an interview was held after which I was allowed to go.”

She further added, “That day I realised this is the respect we get. This is our position. Where do we stand?”

Before entering into movies, Qamar was already a big name in the television industry. She is known for her work in many dramas including Udaan, Maat, Digest Writer, Yahan Pyaar Nahi Hai, Dastaan among countless others.